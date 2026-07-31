Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $9,435,740.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,651,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,227,809.20. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Life Time Group by 286.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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