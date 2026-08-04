Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells $2,849,823.27 in Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) EVP Parham Javaheri sold 63,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,849,823.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 183,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,198.39. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parham Javaheri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Parham Javaheri sold 62,900 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $2,000,220.00.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. 3,194,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTH. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Life Time Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LTH

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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