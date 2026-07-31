Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LTH. Zacks Research raised Life Time Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $63.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.54.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 483,721 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $2,618,576.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,347,266.15. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 2,208,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $63,165,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555. Insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Life Time Group by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Life Time Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Revenue rose 13.7% year over year to $866.0 million, exceeding expectations. Net income increased 40.6% to $101.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 16.8% to $246.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48 also surpassed consensus estimates and rose from $0.37 a year earlier. Life Time Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue rose 13.7% year over year to $866.0 million, exceeding expectations. Net income increased 40.6% to $101.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 16.8% to $246.5 million. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.48 also surpassed consensus estimates and rose from $0.37 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook: Life Time raised its 2026 outlook and issued revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. The stronger forecast suggests continued membership, pricing and operating momentum. Life Time Group Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Life Time raised its 2026 outlook and issued revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion, above the roughly $3.3 billion analyst consensus. The stronger forecast suggests continued membership, pricing and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: KeyCorp raised its price target from $40 to $52 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Analysts overall continue to assign Life Time an average “Buy” recommendation. KeyCorp Raises Life Time Price Target

KeyCorp raised its price target from $40 to $52 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Analysts overall continue to assign Life Time an average “Buy” recommendation. Neutral Sentiment: Life Time’s Experience Life magazine marked its 25th anniversary and launched a redesigned website. The initiative may strengthen brand engagement, although its direct near-term financial impact is limited. Experience Life Magazine Celebrates 25 Years

Life Time’s Experience Life magazine marked its 25th anniversary and launched a redesigned website. The initiative may strengthen brand engagement, although its direct near-term financial impact is limited. Negative Sentiment: After reaching a 52-week high, the stock’s valuation and expectations are becoming more demanding. Investors may require continued earnings beats and successful execution of the raised outlook to support further gains.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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