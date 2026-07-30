Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11, FiscalAI reports. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Life Time Group's conference call:

Q2 results exceeded expectations , with revenue up 13.7% to $866 million, comparable-center revenue up 9.1%, adjusted EBITDA up 16.8% to $246.5 million, and margin expanding 80 basis points to 28.5%.

, with revenue up 13.7% to $866 million, comparable-center revenue up 9.1%, adjusted EBITDA up 16.8% to $246.5 million, and margin expanding 80 basis points to 28.5%. Life Time raised its full-year comparable-center revenue guidance to 7.9%–8.3% from 6.9%–7.5%, increased its revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA outlooks, and lifted the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 28.2%.

The company is deliberately shifting its membership base away from lower-value qualified medical memberships, which declined 18.9% year over year, while other memberships grew 4.2%; management expects this mix to support continued dues growth and says medical memberships will become less than 3% of dues revenue.

Life Time remains on track to open 14 clubs in 2026 and expects 12–14 openings in 2027, supported by a strong real-estate pipeline; management said new clubs are opening with strong demand and targeted returns above 30% IRR.

MIORA remains in an incubation phase across six or seven locations, with technology and customer-journey issues still being refined before a broader rollout. Management views peptides and MIORA as potentially significant growth opportunities but emphasized the need for caution and operational perfection.

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Life Time Group Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE:LTH traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $315,392,305.80. The trade was a 16.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimena Almendares sold 40,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $1,363,384.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,242,258.97. The trade was a 52.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Life Time Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $63.00 price target on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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