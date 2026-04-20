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Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Director Sells $732,938.55 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Life360 logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Director Chris Hulls sold 16,105 shares for $732,938.55 on April 16 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan to cover tax withholding from vested equity, leaving him with 399,809 shares (a 3.87% decline in his stake).
  • Hulls also sold 15,133 shares on March 19 for $596,694.19, signaling multiple recent insider sales.
  • Institutional investors (notably Vanguard, which increased its stake to 8,271,920 shares) have been adding to positions while analysts have trimmed targets; the stock carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" rating with a $75.16 price target and a market cap of about $3.92 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 16,105 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $732,938.55. Following the sale, the director owned 399,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,195,307.59. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 19th, Chris Hulls sold 15,133 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $596,694.19.

Life360 Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.63. 797,089 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life360 by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 459,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Life360 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Life360 from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.16.

View Our Latest Report on LIF

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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