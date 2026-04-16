Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.59, but opened at $46.57. Life360 shares last traded at $44.2950, with a volume of 119,142 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Life360 from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Life360 from $68.50 to $68.30 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Life360 from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $75.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life360

Life360 Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $295,551.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 105,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.12. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 17,153 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $769,483.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,232 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,087.52. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 18.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,271,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $879,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life360 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,372,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Life360 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133,722 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 86.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,801,000 after acquiring an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 158.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 459,463 shares during the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life360

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

Further Reading

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