Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifecore Biomedical's conference call:

Reaffirmed 2026 guidance for revenue of $120 million–$125 million and adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million–$25 million, with stronger CDMO revenue expected in the second half, particularly in Q4.

for revenue of $120 million–$125 million and adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million–$25 million, with stronger CDMO revenue expected in the second half, particularly in Q4. Contractually committed fill-finish demand from Lifecore’s largest customer is expected to double in 2027 and increase more than 200% in 2028 versus 2026, while a successful PMDA inspection supports potential expansion into Japan.

The company added six pipeline programs during the quarter and nine year-to-date, including late-stage and commercial site-transfer opportunities; management believes 11 existing development programs could commercialize by the end of 2028.

Second-quarter revenue fell 6.2% to $34.2 million, while six-month revenue declined 19.9% to $57.4 million; adjusted EBITDA decreased to $8.6 million in the quarter and $9.6 million for the six-month period, and the quarterly net loss widened to $6.2 million.

Liquidity improved to approximately $38.8 million, but potential Series A preferred payments are not due until December 2028 and would require lender approval; unpaid amounts would accrue interest at 1% per month.

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Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ LFCR traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 75,656 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,021. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 14.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 16.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,091 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LFCR. Zacks Research raised Lifecore Biomedical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lifecore Biomedical from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lifecore Biomedical from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.50.

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Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc is a publicly traded specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hyaluronic acid (HA)–based products that address medical and aesthetic needs. Lifecore’s proprietary HA formulations are designed to meet strict regulatory standards for purity, consistency and performance in highly regulated markets.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, orthopedics, dermatology and wound care.

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