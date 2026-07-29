LifeMD (LFMD) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect LifeMD to announce earnings of ($0.1457) per share and revenue of $49.1570 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a net margin of 2.37%.The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LifeMD Trading Down 0.8%

LFMD opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered LifeMD from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LifeMD from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.14.

Read Our Latest Report on LFMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LifeMD by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,464 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in LifeMD by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,360 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 220.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeMD by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company's stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD NASDAQ: LFMD is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

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