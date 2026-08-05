LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.16 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Here are the key takeaways from LifeMD's conference call:

Q2 profitability missed expectations: Revenue was $47.3 million, but adjusted EBITDA was a $3.5 million loss due to elevated customer acquisition costs and the $39 introductory weight-management offer.

Revenue was $47.3 million, but adjusted EBITDA was a $3.5 million loss due to elevated customer acquisition costs and the $39 introductory weight-management offer. LifeMD reduced its full-year 2026 outlook to revenue of $205.5 million–$212.5 million and adjusted EBITDA ranging from a $6 million loss to breakeven, while the XYOSTED launch is expected to require $2 million–$3 million of investment this year.

Underlying business economics improved, with recurring-bill revenue at approximately 84% of total revenue, gross margin expanding to 89%, and sequential reductions of $1.8 million in advertising and $1.5 million in G&A expenses.

The $39 weight-management offer shifted new patients toward longer-duration plans, with multi-month selections rising from roughly 25% to 85%; management said recent acquisition costs were about 50% below their June peak.

Management expects adjusted EBITDA profitability in Q3 and Q4 revenue of $60 million–$64 million with adjusted EBITDA of $3 million–$6 million, supported by women’s health growth, pharmacy expansion, insurance initiatives, and new pharmaceutical partnerships.

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LifeMD Stock Performance

LFMD traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 1,822,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of 73.61 and a beta of 2.02. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LifeMD from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LifeMD

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LifeMD by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in LifeMD by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 149,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company's stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD NASDAQ: LFMD is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

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