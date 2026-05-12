Lifesci Capital Has Bullish Estimate for CRNX Q2 Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst K. Dellorusso now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Lifesci Capital currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals' Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.73) EPS.

CRNX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.13.

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Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $57.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.96% and a negative net margin of 2,747.18%.The company had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2873.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Jeff E. Knight sold 85,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $3,415,036.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,088.90. The trade was a 44.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 10,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $396,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 137,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,464.37. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 142,380 shares of company stock worth $5,569,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling improved near-term expectations. The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate from a larger loss to a somewhat smaller loss.

Lifesci Capital raised its Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and kept a Strong-Buy rating, signaling improved near-term expectations. The firm also lifted its FY2026 EPS estimate from a larger loss to a somewhat smaller loss. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked note said analysts are lifting estimates after Crinetics reported first-quarter earnings, suggesting the recent quarter may have reassured some investors about the company’s execution. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NASDAQ: CRNX Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings And Analysts Are Lifting Their Estimates

A Yahoo Finance-linked note said analysts are lifting estimates after Crinetics reported first-quarter earnings, suggesting the recent quarter may have reassured some investors about the company’s execution. Neutral Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to $84 from $87, but maintained an Outperform rating. This is still above the current trading level, yet the cut can weigh on sentiment. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: CRNX Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut its price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals to $84 from $87, but maintained an Outperform rating. This is still above the current trading level, yet the cut can weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed multiple longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a more conservative outlook beyond the next few quarters.

HC Wainwright trimmed multiple longer-term EPS estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and FY2029, reflecting a more conservative outlook beyond the next few quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Crinetics remains a loss-making biotech, with consensus FY2026 EPS still expected at a loss of $4.95 per share, so the stock is highly sensitive to changes in development and profitability expectations.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company's proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics' research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company's lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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