LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $414.3750 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $403.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.46 million. LifeStance Health Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LifeStance Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Insider Activity

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 894,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $9,059,633.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 539,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,467,799.19. The trade was a 62.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren M. Black sold 5,899,661 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $47,315,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,310,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $186,947,122.30. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,687,394 shares of company stock valued at $63,579,701. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFST

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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