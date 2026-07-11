Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LCUT. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

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Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,722 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,458 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,587,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company's stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef'sChoice.

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