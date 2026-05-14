Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.52%.

Here are the key takeaways from Lifeway Foods' conference call:

Record first-quarter results: Lifeway reported net sales of $63 million , up 36.7% year over year, marking its first quarter above the $60 million threshold and its 26th straight quarter of growth.

Lifeway reported net sales of , up year over year, marking its first quarter above the $60 million threshold and its 26th straight quarter of growth. Profitability improved significantly: Gross margin expanded to 27.5% from 23.9% last year, while net income rose 32% to $4.7 million, showing strong flow-through from revenue growth to earnings.

Gross margin expanded to from 23.9% last year, while net income rose to $4.7 million, showing strong flow-through from revenue growth to earnings. Growth remains volume-driven: Management said the increase was driven primarily by volume growth in core products, especially Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese , with strong consumer demand and product velocity.

Management said the increase was driven primarily by volume growth in core products, especially and , with strong consumer demand and product velocity. Capacity expansion is on track: The Waukesha facility upgrade remains scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with the full initiative expected to come online in Q1 2027 and materially increase production capacity and efficiency.

The Waukesha facility upgrade remains scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with the full initiative expected to come online in Q1 2027 and materially increase production capacity and efficiency. Innovation and partnerships are expanding the brand: Lifeway highlighted new products like Muscle Mates and Kefir Butter, plus partnerships with Open Farm, Erewhon, and Costco, as it looks to broaden distribution and reach new consumers and categories.

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Lifeway Foods Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 932,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 732,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,419,809.50. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $255,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,101,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,576,178.34. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,369 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,250 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LWAY. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lifeway Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWAY

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc NASDAQ: LWAY is a Chicago-based food company specializing in probiotic-rich cultured dairy products. Established in 1986 by Michael Smolyansky, the company pioneered the introduction of kefir to the U.S. market. Under the leadership of CEO Julie Smolyansky, who succeeded her father in 2002, Lifeway has grown from a single product operation into a diversified portfolio of fermented foods and beverages aimed at promoting digestive health and wellness.

The company's flagship product is kefir, a cultured milk beverage naturally rich in probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

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