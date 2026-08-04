Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.93. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,265,851 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 9,019.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,019,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 992,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 610,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 587,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Further Reading

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