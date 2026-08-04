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Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Lightwave Logic logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lightwave Logic shares jumped, opening at $7.93 versus a prior close of $6.82, before trading near $7.74 on volume of about 1.27 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings maintained a “sell” rating, Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock to “sell,” and MarketBeat data shows an overall “Sell” consensus.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share on just $0.03 million in revenue, alongside a negative net margin and return on equity. Institutional ownership stands at 27.04%, with several hedge funds increasing their positions.
  • Interested in Lightwave Logic? Here are five stocks we like better.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $7.93. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 1,265,851 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative net margin of 9,019.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightwave Logic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Lightwave Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,508,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,593,600 shares of the company's stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 1,019,881 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4,591.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,735 shares of the company's stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 992,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 610,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lightwave Logic by 2,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 587,025 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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