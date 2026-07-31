Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Shares Up 8.3% - Here's What Happened

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 2,636,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 5,417,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Lightwave Logic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Lightwave Logic in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LWLG

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 8.2%

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 2.40.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lightwave Logic had a negative return on equity of 38.79% and a negative net margin of 9,019.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWLG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 59,392 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic, Inc NASDAQ: LWLG is a U.S.-based photonics company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary electro‐optic polymer materials and devices for high-speed optical communications. The company's core technology platform centers on organic electro-optic polymers that offer low drive voltage, high modulation bandwidth and integration flexibility, enabling next-generation optical interconnects for data centers, telecommunications and emerging photonic computing architectures.

Lightwave Logic's product pipeline includes modulators, waveguides and integrated photonic components designed to outperform traditional lithium-niobate and silicon-based solutions in terms of size, power consumption and ease of integration.

Further Reading

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