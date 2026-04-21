Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Limbach from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

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Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, EVP Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $159,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,369.73. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jayme L. Brooks sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $487,207.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,177,661.20. This trade represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,044 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Limbach by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 687 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Limbach by 24.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 862 shares of the construction company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Limbach by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,445 shares of the construction company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Limbach by 85.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company's stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Limbach has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $154.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $186.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $197.56 million. Limbach had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LMB is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company's service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

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