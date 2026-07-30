Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Limoneira to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Limoneira alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Limoneira

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $243.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limoneira

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Flax Pond Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the first quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC now owns 171,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 91.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,758 shares of the company's stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 293,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company's stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company NASDAQ: LMNR, founded in 1893 and based in Santa Paula, California, is a diversified agribusiness and real estate enterprise. As one of the oldest citrus producers in the United States, Limoneira has built a reputation for cultivating and marketing high-quality citrus fruits, avocados and specialty crops. The company's vertically integrated model encompasses farming, packing, processing and marketing activities designed to deliver fresh produce to domestic and international markets.

In its agricultural operations, Limoneira specializes in lemons, oranges and avocados, employing modern irrigation, harvesting and packing technologies to maintain consistent product quality and supply.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Limoneira, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Limoneira wasn't on the list.

While Limoneira currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here