Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) CFO Sells $2,002,698.60 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Meyers sold 40,070 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,002,698.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 160,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,032,385.76. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get LINC alerts: Sign Up

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC stock traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $52.02. 880,567 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.77. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $53.50.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The company had revenue of $143.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities set a $38.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LINC

Trending Headlines about Lincoln Educational Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Educational Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) from $45 to $60 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside after its recent run. Read More

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target on from $45 to $60 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside after its recent run. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above analyst forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating performance is improving. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s Q1 2026 earnings beat expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above analyst forecasts, reinforcing the view that operating performance is improving. Positive Sentiment: Lincoln Educational Services reached a 52-week high, with coverage highlighting the company’s boosted outlook and strong momentum in investor sentiment. MarketWatch article

Lincoln Educational Services reached a 52-week high, with coverage highlighting the company’s boosted outlook and strong momentum in investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The Lincoln Foundation for Education announced nearly $250,000 in first-quarter grants to support student success, including funding from employers such as Delta Dental and Matco Tools, which may support brand reputation and student pipeline strength. Lincoln Foundation for Education grants release

The Lincoln Foundation for Education announced nearly $250,000 in first-quarter grants to support student success, including funding from employers such as Delta Dental and Matco Tools, which may support brand reputation and student pipeline strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles today focused on recap and valuation questions, including a Zacks comparison of STRA vs. LINC and a transcript/earnings-call summary, which are informative but not immediate stock-moving catalysts. STRA vs. LINC article

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln Educational Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln Educational Services wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln Educational Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here