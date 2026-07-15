Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Price Down 5.2% - What's Next?

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.97 and last traded at $50.7110. 154,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 480,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.51.

Get LINC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.17.

Get Our Latest Report on LINC

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 11.9%

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $143.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.66 million. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.830 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 40,070 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,002,698.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,032,385.76. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $792,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,647.70. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,457. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 383.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,081.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,681 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company's program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln Educational Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln Educational Services wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln Educational Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here