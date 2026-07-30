Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lincoln Electric's conference call:

Raised full-year sales outlook: Lincoln Electric now expects low-double-digit net sales growth, with organic growth in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range, supported by stronger Americas demand, incoming orders, and a record backlog.

Lincoln Electric now expects low-double-digit net sales growth, with organic growth in the high-single-digit to low-double-digit range, supported by stronger Americas demand, incoming orders, and a record backlog. Second-quarter sales rose 12% to $1.22 billion, while adjusted EPS increased 13% to $2.93. Adjusted operating margin improved 50 basis points to 18.4%, reflecting volume leverage and an improving price-cost position.

Americas Welding showed broad-based momentum, including 7% volume growth and high-teens equipment sales growth. Management also cited accelerating automation demand, strong quoting activity, and customer investment in productivity and capacity.

International Welding remains pressured by weak European industrial activity and an expected $6 million-$7 million quarterly headwind from the resumption of Middle East conflict; full-year segment margins are now expected at 10%-11%.

Price-cost performance ended the quarter with a 10-basis-point headwind, but management expects pricing actions to deliver neutrality in the second half. Persistent inflation, commodity volatility, evolving trade policies, and a projected $10 million full-year LIFO headwind remain risks.

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Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 840,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,901. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $216.22 and a fifty-two week high of $310.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day moving average of $263.70.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LECO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $299.38.

Read Our Latest Report on LECO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total value of $232,214.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,954.39. This represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7,838.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184,589 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,901 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Lincoln Electric News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lincoln Electric this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings exceeded expectations: Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of $2.93 per share , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 a year earlier. Lincoln Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Lincoln Electric reported adjusted earnings of , above the consensus estimate of $2.81 and up from $2.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Sales and cash generation were strong: The company reported record quarterly sales, profitability, earnings, and cash flows. Revenue increased 12% year over year and exceeded Wall Street expectations, indicating continued demand for Lincoln Electric’s industrial products. Lincoln Electric Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company reported record quarterly sales, profitability, earnings, and cash flows. Revenue increased 12% year over year and exceeded Wall Street expectations, indicating continued demand for Lincoln Electric’s industrial products. Positive Sentiment: Profitability remained robust: Lincoln Electric posted a 12.38% net margin and 39.33% return on equity, supporting the company’s strong operating profile. Lincoln Electric Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric posted a 12.38% net margin and 39.33% return on equity, supporting the company’s strong operating profile. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and analyst coverage provided additional detail on the quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a major change to full-year guidance. Analysts currently expect approximately $10.85 in full-year EPS. Lincoln Electric Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call and analyst coverage provided additional detail on the quarter, but the supplied reports do not identify a major change to full-year guidance. Analysts currently expect approximately $10.85 in full-year EPS. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s reaction was unfavorable: Shares traded below both their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while trading volume was substantially above average. With LECO valued at roughly 25.8 times earnings, investors may have viewed the strong results as insufficient to justify the existing valuation or may have been disappointed by forward-looking commentary not captured in the headline figures.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

See Also

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