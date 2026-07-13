Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lincoln National from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.79.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LNC stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,051.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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