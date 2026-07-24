Linde (LIN) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.49 per share and revenue of $9.0159 billion for the quarter. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $506.32 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $515.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $548.20.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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