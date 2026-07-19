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Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Lionsgate Studios received an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 11 firms covering the stock, with most analysts issuing buy or outperform calls. The consensus 12-month price target is about $15.58.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed: Seaport Research Partners reiterated a buy rating, Barrington Research raised its target to $17 and rated the stock outperform, while B. Riley started coverage with a neutral view. Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.
  • The stock opened at $13.91, trading below the average target price but near its 50-day moving average of $14.06. Lionsgate Studios has a $4.04 billion market cap and a 12-month trading range of $5.65 to $16.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than Lionsgate Studios.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.5750.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LION

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,587 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Lionsgate Studios by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,925 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

NYSE LION opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Lionsgate Studios has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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