Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.46% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Lionsgate Studios from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lionsgate Studios from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.65.

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Lionsgate Studios Price Performance

NYSE:LION opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of -0.48. Lionsgate Studios has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $706.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 201.3% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 225,210 shares of the company's stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,749,000. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,450,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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