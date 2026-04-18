Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LION has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.65.

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Lionsgate Studios Stock Up 12.6%

NYSE LION opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of -0.48. Lionsgate Studios has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $706.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lionsgate Studios

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lionsgate Studios by 4,852.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Lionsgate Studios by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lionsgate Studios during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Lionsgate Studios Company Profile

Lionsgate Studios, operating under the ticker NYSE:LION, is a leading global entertainment company specializing in the production, acquisition and distribution of motion pictures, television programming and digital content. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, and with additional operations in Vancouver, the company develops, finances and markets feature films that span a wide range of genres—from major franchise hits like The Hunger Games and John Wick to independent and specialty titles.

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