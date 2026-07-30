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Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Liontrust Asset Management logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.31 and traded as high as GBX 291. Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 282.15, with a volume of 253,628 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 410 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 190 to GBX 205 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 235 to GBX 270 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liontrust Asset Management currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 364.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIO

Liontrust Asset Management Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £165.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 313.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.31.

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 15.40 EPS for the quarter. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of £134.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liontrust Asset Management PLC will post 69.828816 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liontrust Asset Management

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions acquired 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, with a total value of £5,393.52. Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 per share, with a total value of £5,393.52. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liontrust Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited. Liontrust Asset Management Plc was founded in 1994 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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