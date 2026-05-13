Liquidia FY2028 EPS Estimate Increased by HC Wainwright

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.93. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia's current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia's FY2030 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Liquidia from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

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Liquidia Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of LQDA opened at $56.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 81.61%. The company's revenue was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $5,595,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 353,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,709.84. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 62,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,248,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,188,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,670,323.90. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 653,820 shares of company stock worth $25,838,508. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company's stock worth $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,876 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,887,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,114,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia by 600.4% in the 4th quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,400,869 shares of the company's stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,571,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported a major Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.52 versus $0.41 expected and revenue of $132.87 million versus $119.44 million expected, reinforcing the company’s rapid commercial growth and improving profitability. Earnings report

Liquidia reported a major Q1 beat, with EPS of $0.52 versus $0.41 expected and revenue of $132.87 million versus $119.44 million expected, reinforcing the company’s rapid commercial growth and improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and projected at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, signaling strong launch momentum and a long growth runway. Seeking Alpha article

Management said YUTREPIA net product sales rose 44% sequentially and projected at least $1 billion in net revenue by 2027, signaling strong launch momentum and a long growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target to $70 and BTIG lifted its target to $59, both keeping bullish ratings in place, which suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Needham price target note

Needham raised its price target to $70 and BTIG lifted its target to $59, both keeping bullish ratings in place, which suggests Wall Street sees more upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added Liquidia to its Strong Buy list, adding another sentiment boost following the earnings release. Zacks Strong Buy list

Zacks added Liquidia to its Strong Buy list, adding another sentiment boost following the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while this is worth noting, it appears routine and relatively small versus his remaining stake. SEC filing

CEO Roger Jeffs sold 25,000 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while this is worth noting, it appears routine and relatively small versus his remaining stake. Negative Sentiment: One recent downgrade argued that YUTREPIA’s launch momentum may be approaching a ceiling, raising questions about how much additional market-share expansion remains. Seeking Alpha downgrade

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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