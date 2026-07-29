Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $60,220.64 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $60,220.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 216,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,944,818.14. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Jason Adair sold 7,863 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $562,283.13.

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Liquidia Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,184. Liquidia Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 619.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a return on equity of 46.82% and a net margin of 7.74%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4187.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Liquidia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,681 shares of the company's stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 10.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 861,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 40.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,840 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,152 shares of the company's stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $59.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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