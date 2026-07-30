Liquidity Services (LQDT) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Liquidity Services to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, analysts expect Liquidity Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liquidity Services Stock Down 2.2%

Liquidity Services stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liquidity Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LQDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 164,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,244,796.20. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 11,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $392,857.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,004,474.57. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,543. Corporate insiders own 28.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,999 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 42.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company's stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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