Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research analysts also recently commented on LQDT. Weiss Ratings raised Liquidity Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liquidity Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 6.30%.The firm had revenue of $120.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 38,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $1,461,513.29. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 164,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,796.20. The trade was a 18.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $143,152.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,895 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,492,507.70. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 209,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,543 over the last ninety days. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 454,988 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $24,954,000 after buying an additional 254,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 209,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 120.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company's core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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