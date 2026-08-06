Lithium Americas (LAC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Lithium Americas to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Lithium Americas Stock Up 0.8%

LAC opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Scotia dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 16,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas' two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

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