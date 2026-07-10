Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Down 6.3% - Here's Why

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC - Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.3350. 22,817,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,706,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lithium Americas from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Down 6.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,495,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,489,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,182,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,062,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 2,082,891 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,755,404 shares of the company's stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,405,568 shares of the company's stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 739,007 shares during the period.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a Vancouver‐based resource company focused on the development of lithium projects to support the global transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. The company specializes in advancing lithium brine and claystone assets through feasibility studies, environmental permitting and engineering design. Its technical teams work to produce high‐purity lithium chemicals, including lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide, for battery manufacturers worldwide.

Lithium Americas' two flagship projects are the Cauchari‐Olaroz lithium brine operation in Jujuy Province, Argentina—developed in partnership with Ganfeng Lithium—and the Thacker Pass lithium clay deposit in northern Nevada, United States.

Further Reading

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