Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This is a 6.7% increase from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Littelfuse has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Littelfuse has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Littelfuse to earn $17.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

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Littelfuse Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $18.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.47. 875,049 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.22 and a 200 day moving average of $386.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $233.36 and a twelve month high of $500.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Littelfuse

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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