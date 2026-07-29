Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.7 million.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of LFUS opened at $392.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $500.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $444.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.54.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $738.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 50.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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