Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $403.74 and last traded at $394.55, with a volume of 197726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFUS

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $5,476,884.75. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,299,222.75. This represents a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.32, for a total transaction of $1,156,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,948.56. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,227,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,166,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,575,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock worth $154,273,000 after buying an additional 225,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 193,583 shares of the technology company's stock worth $48,961,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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