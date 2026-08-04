LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.45 and last traded at $85.1840, with a volume of 750889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Research raised shares of LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital raised LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LivaNova from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.The company's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $547,521. This trade represents a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 18.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in LivaNova by 1,978.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 471,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 448,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Further Reading

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