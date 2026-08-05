LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.32, but opened at $79.88. LivaNova shares last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 170,812 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of LivaNova to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.50 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.48%.LivaNova's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $136,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,521. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,830,000. F m Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 114,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

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