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LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 29% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
LiveWire Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LiveWire Group shares surged 29% to $2.515 during mid-day trading, with volume jumping 413% above the average. The stock has risen well above its 50-day moving average of $1.16 and 200-day moving average of $1.69.
  • Despite the rally, the company remains financially weak: it reported a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share, $9.12 million in revenue, a negative net margin of 234.48%, and a negative return on equity of 161.65%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains bearish, with Weiss Ratings reaffirming a “sell (e+)” rating and the sole covering analyst also rating the stock Sell. Institutional ownership remains minimal at 0.88%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.6499 and last traded at $2.5150. 9,336,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 1,821,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveWire Group has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Report on LVWR

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVWR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in LiveWire Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,200 shares of the company's stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in LiveWire Group by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 305.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group Inc NYSE: LVWR is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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