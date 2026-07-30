LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Posts Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. LKQ updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.600-2.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from LKQ's conference call:

Full-year guidance was reduced : adjusted diluted EPS is now expected at $2.60–$2.90, versus $2.90–$3.20 previously, while free cash flow guidance fell to $625–$775 million from $700–$850 million.

: adjusted diluted EPS is now expected at $2.60–$2.90, versus $2.90–$3.20 previously, while free cash flow guidance fell to $625–$775 million from $700–$850 million. Europe remained the primary weakness, with organic revenue down 12.6% and an estimated $140 million revenue and $50 million EBITDA impact from Germany’s ERP implementation; softer U.K. and Benelux demand added further pressure.

North America returned to positive organic growth for the first time in nine quarters, rising 0.5% despite repairable claims declining 1%–3%. Alternative parts utilization exceeded 40%, while salvage margins, fill rates, and free cash flow improved sequentially.

Specialty delivered resilient 4.5% organic revenue growth, although management acknowledged that gross margin, product mix, and operating efficiency need improvement; an $8 million acquisition-related credit-loss reserve was described as resolved.

Management said Germany’s ERP recovery is underway, with revenue exceeding 85% of its normal run rate in late July and a goal of reaching full run rate by year-end. The company’s strategic review remains active, with multiple parties engaged, but no transaction update was provided.

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LKQ Stock Down 14.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,797,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,665. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. LKQ has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.83.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. LKQ's payout ratio is 59.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of LKQ from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $39.00 to $36.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised LKQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LKQ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 314,467 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 91,776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,544 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 78,360 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting LKQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: LKQ declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The annualized dividend is $1.20 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 5.3%. LKQ dividend announcement

LKQ declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable September 3 to shareholders of record August 20. The annualized dividend is $1.20 per share, representing an indicated yield of approximately 5.3%. Positive Sentiment: Management cited improving trends in North America and steady demand in its Specialty business, providing some offset to continued weakness in Europe. LKQ Europe weakness and outlook article

Management cited improving trends in North America and steady demand in its Specialty business, providing some offset to continued weakness in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: LKQ reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.41 billion, down 3.0% year over year. The company’s net margin was 3.71% and return on equity was 11.65%. LKQ second-quarter 2026 results

LKQ reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $3.41 billion, down 3.0% year over year. The company’s net margin was 3.71% and return on equity was 11.65%. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $0.67 per share, below analyst expectations of roughly $0.71 to $0.73 and down from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue also missed estimates near $3.48 billion, increasing concerns about weaker operating performance. LKQ Q2 earnings and revenue report

Adjusted earnings were $0.67 per share, below analyst expectations of roughly $0.71 to $0.73 and down from $0.87 a year earlier. Revenue also missed estimates near $3.48 billion, increasing concerns about weaker operating performance. Negative Sentiment: LKQ reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.60-$2.90 from $2.90-$3.20, below the approximately $2.98 consensus estimate. It also expects organic revenue growth between negative 3.0% and negative 1.0%. LKQ lowers earnings outlook

LKQ reduced its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.60-$2.90 from $2.90-$3.20, below the approximately $2.98 consensus estimate. It also expects organic revenue growth between negative 3.0% and negative 1.0%. Negative Sentiment: Europe was the primary reason for the guidance cut. LKQ said Germany’s ERP implementation disrupted approximately $140 million of quarterly revenue and $50 million of European EBITDA, while conditions remained soft in the U.K. and Benelux. Investors are concerned that the European recovery will take longer than expected. LKQ shares and European weakness analysis

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

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