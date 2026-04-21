LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.98 and traded as high as $31.16. LKQ shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 2,564,474 shares traded.

Get LKQ alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on LKQ from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LKQ from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LKQ from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.36%.The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. LKQ's payout ratio is 50.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,476 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of LKQ by 170.0% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,886 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 25.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,247 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation is a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. The company supplies a broad range of replacement components, including recycled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, aftermarket parts, refurbished and remanufactured items. Its products support collision repair, mechanical repair and performance enhancement needs across passenger cars, heavy trucks and recreational vehicles.

Through a combination of in-house operations and strategic acquisitions, LKQ has developed a comprehensive product portfolio that extends beyond core replacement parts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LKQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LKQ wasn't on the list.

While LKQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here