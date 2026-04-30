Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.49%.The company had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion during the quarter.
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.7%
LLOY traded up GBX 2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.69. 265,518,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,028,250. The company has a market cap of £58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Barclays upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 113.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Lloyds reported a c.33% rise in quarterly profit and GBX 2.40 EPS, with revenue of GBX 478.5bn and improved margins, reinforcing the bank’s outlook. Lloyds Bank reports 33% rise in profit, warns of Iran war impact
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return acceleration — Lloyds is executing an ongoing £1.75bn buyback (recent tranche purchases) and recently cancelled ~31.1m shares, which reduces share count and supports EPS. Lloyds Deepens Capital Return With Ongoing £1.75bn Share Buyback
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support and higher targets — Citi raised its price target to GBX 123 (buy), Jefferies reaffirmed buy at GBX 125, and RBC kept an outperform with GBX 120, adding analyst tailwind. Broker views — price target updates
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech tie-up — Exclusive reports say Lloyds is partnering with Google to build AI agents, which could improve customer servicing/efficiency over time. Exclusive: Lloyds in tie-up with Google to build AI agents
- Neutral Sentiment: Voting share capital disclosure — Lloyds updated its voting share capital and disclosure denominator (58,497,706,369 shares), a technical item investors watch for buyback/ESOP maths. Lloyds Banking Group Updates Voting Share Capital and Disclosure Denominator
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reiterated — Management reiterated 2026 guidance after the quarter, signalling steady outlook despite macro uncertainties. Lloyds posts strong Q1 and reiterates 2026 guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Iran war hit and macro warning — Lloyds took a charge linked to the Iran war and warned the conflict could weigh on the UK economy, introducing earnings uncertainty ahead. Lloyds Posts Record £2 Billion Profit But Takes Iran War Hit
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/tax risk — Lloyds publicly warned about potential bank tax proposals (“industry ripe for cash grab”), which could pressure future profitability or return-of-capital plans if enacted. Lloyds fires bank tax warning shot as industry ‘ripe for cash grab’
- Negative Sentiment: Some broker divergence — Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell”, highlighting that not all analysts are convinced valuation/risks are fully priced. Broker views — Shore Capital sell
About Lloyds Banking Group
(Get Free Report
)
We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.
The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.
Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.
Recommended Stories
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Lloyds Banking Group, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lloyds Banking Group wasn't on the list.
While Lloyds Banking Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.