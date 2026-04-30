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Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Lloyds reported quarterly EPS of GBX 2.40 on revenue of GBX 478.5bn, roughly a 33% rise in quarterly profit with a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.49%.
  • The bank is accelerating capital returns via an ongoing £1.75bn share buyback and the cancellation of ~31.1m shares, which supports EPS and shareholder returns.
  • Shares climbed about 2.7% to GBX 99.69 and analysts hold a "Moderate Buy" consensus with an average target of GBX 113.44, but management warned of an Iran‑war related charge and potential bank tax/regulatory risks that could weigh on future profitability.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported GBX 2.40 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.49%.The company had revenue of GBX 478.50 billion during the quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.7%

LLOY traded up GBX 2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.69. 265,518,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,028,250. The company has a market cap of £58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 114.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLOY. Barclays upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 114 to GBX 123 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 113.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lloyds Banking Group this week:

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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