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Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Lloyds Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Lloyds Banking Group crossed above its 200-day moving average
  • Analysts are mixed: MarketBeat's consensus is "Hold" with an average price target of GBX 108.22, while individual ratings include five Buys, three Holds and one Sell.
  • Key fundamentals include a market cap of £60.16bn, a P/E of 14.90, recent quarterly EPS of GBX 7, net margin of 24.49% and ROE of 9.93%, with analysts forecasting about 7.32 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.30 and traded as high as GBX 103.80. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 102.78, with a volume of 164,418,125 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLOY shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 103 target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 171 to GBX 121 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 120 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 125 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 108.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLOY

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.30.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 7 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community. The Group's main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows. Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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