loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of "Strong Sell" by Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

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Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on loanDepot from $2.10 to $1.25 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded loanDepot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc NYSE: LDI is a leading non-bank consumer lender that provides a broad range of home and personal financing products through a digitally enabled platform. The company specializes in originating and servicing purchase and refinance mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and personal loans. Through its proprietary mello™ technology suite, loanDepot streamlines the application, underwriting, and closing processes for borrowers and real estate professionals, emphasizing speed, transparency, and a seamless digital experience.

Founded in 2010 by Anthony Hsieh, loanDepot has grown rapidly to become one of the largest independent mortgage lenders in the United States.

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