Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

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A number of research firms recently commented on LOAR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Loar from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Loar from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Loar from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Loar in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loar

Insider Transactions at Loar

In other Loar news, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $2,120,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,188.74. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loar by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Loar in the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Loar Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Loar stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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