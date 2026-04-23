Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.350-30.250 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Lockheed Martin's conference call:

Lockheed announced a landmark $1.5 billion sale of 12 Block 70 F-16s to Peru—the first direct commercial F-16 sale in decades—and won additional international and program awards (including F-35 long‑lead material contracts), underscoring sustained global demand for its aircraft portfolio.

Lockheed announced a landmark sale of 12 Block 70 F-16s to Peru—the first direct commercial F-16 sale in decades—and won additional international and program awards (including F-35 long‑lead material contracts), underscoring sustained global demand for its aircraft portfolio. The company secured large munitions awards (including a $4.8 billion fully funded undefinitized PAC‑3 contract and a prior ~$2.2 billion award) and is scaling production (PAC‑3 3x, THAAD 4x) with construction/modernization of 20+ facilities to expand capacity and strengthen supply‑chain resilience.

The company secured large munitions awards (including a fully funded undefinitized PAC‑3 contract and a prior ~$2.2 billion award) and is scaling production (PAC‑3 3x, THAAD 4x) with construction/modernization of 20+ facilities to expand capacity and strengthen supply‑chain resilience. Orion and Artemis II were highlighted as a near‑flawless success, and Lockheed is assembling Orion spacecraft for Artemis III–V, reinforcing its leadership and revenue visibility in deep‑space exploration programs.

Orion and Artemis II were highlighted as a near‑flawless success, and Lockheed is assembling Orion spacecraft for Artemis III–V, reinforcing its leadership and revenue visibility in deep‑space exploration programs. Q1 results showed flat sales of $18 billion , a segment operating profit decline to $1.8 billion and EPS of $6.44 (down 12%) driven by lower profit adjustments and mark‑to‑market losses; free cash flow was a use of $291 million (ERP implementation and working capital timing), though full‑year guidance was reaffirmed.

Q1 results showed , a segment operating profit decline to $1.8 billion and EPS of (down 12%) driven by lower profit adjustments and mark‑to‑market losses; free cash flow was a use of (ERP implementation and working capital timing), though full‑year guidance was reaffirmed. Lockheed is increasing innovation investments—expanding its Venture Fund to $1 billion, investing in Fortem for counter‑UAS solutions, and centralizing AI work in a secure AI Center—which may drive long‑term competitive advantage but has uncertain near‑term financial impact.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $25.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $530.13. 1,458,826 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,246. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $633.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $646.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after acquiring an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after acquiring an additional 669,604 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 618,673 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $308,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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