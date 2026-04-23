Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Earnings Miss

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $522.26 and last traded at $530.27. 3,204,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,762,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $555.43.

The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS.

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Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $646.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 4.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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