Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 1.9% - Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $568.74 and last traded at $570.2110. Approximately 1,594,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,569,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $626.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $525.93 and a 200 day moving average of $574.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $696,891,000 after buying an additional 99,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after buying an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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