Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 2% - Here's Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) shares were down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $578.23 and last traded at $580.3940. Approximately 1,715,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,737,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $592.19.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer named LMT a buy and said the company’s upcoming quarter “could be a blockbuster,” a high-profile endorsement that can lift investor sentiment and trading interest. Read More.

Jim Cramer named LMT a buy and said the company’s upcoming quarter “could be a blockbuster,” a high-profile endorsement that can lift investor sentiment and trading interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest in LMT fell ~14.6%, reducing one source of downside pressure and removing a potential catalyst for squeezes—this is generally supportive for the stock. Read More.

Short interest in LMT fell ~14.6%, reducing one source of downside pressure and removing a potential catalyst for squeezes—this is generally supportive for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool) are highlighting LMT as a value/wide-moat defense pick and arguing defense contractors should benefit from elevated geopolitical tensions — this increases investor attention and could attract long-only flows. Read More.

Multiple outlets (Zacks, Motley Fool) are highlighting LMT as a value/wide-moat defense pick and arguing defense contractors should benefit from elevated geopolitical tensions — this increases investor attention and could attract long-only flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An article flags broader geopolitical instability (Middle East tensions and related sanctions/blockades) that generally supports defense spending and backlog visibility — macro tailwinds for Lockheed’s order book. Read More.

An article flags broader geopolitical instability (Middle East tensions and related sanctions/blockades) that generally supports defense spending and backlog visibility — macro tailwinds for Lockheed’s order book. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching an upcoming investor update; Fool asks whether to buy ahead of it, which may increase short-term volatility depending on new guidance or order commentary. Read More.

Investors are watching an upcoming investor update; Fool asks whether to buy ahead of it, which may increase short-term volatility depending on new guidance or order commentary. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published pieces on Q1 earnings expectations and style-score rankings; these are informational—useful for framing consensus beats/misses but not immediate catalysts unless results diverge from estimates. Read More.

Zacks published pieces on Q1 earnings expectations and style-score rankings; these are informational—useful for framing consensus beats/misses but not immediate catalysts unless results diverge from estimates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons between Lockheed and peers (e.g., Howmet) recur in the press; helpful for portfolio positioning but not a direct stock catalyst. Read More.

Comparisons between Lockheed and peers (e.g., Howmet) recur in the press; helpful for portfolio positioning but not a direct stock catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: One unrelated market article (Barron’s on LATAM vs Delta) is in the feed and has no direct impact on LMT. Read More.

One unrelated market article (Barron’s on LATAM vs Delta) is in the feed and has no direct impact on LMT. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/earnings pressure: Lockheed’s most recent reported quarter missed EPS vs. consensus (and EPS declined year-over-year), which can weigh on near-term sentiment and explains some of today’s weakness—investors will watch the upcoming update for margin/order detail. (Background earnings data)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

The business's fifty day moving average is $637.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.02. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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