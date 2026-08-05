Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 2% - What's Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $577.13 and last traded at $577.30. Approximately 952,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,557,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $589.33.

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Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin’s record backlog of approximately $230 billion, major missile-defense awards and expanding production capacity support expectations for sustained revenue growth. The company also recently reported quarterly revenue growth and earnings above consensus, reinforcing its 2026 earnings outlook. Should Investors Chase LMT Stock After Its 15.5% Three-Month Gain?

Lockheed Martin’s record backlog of approximately $230 billion, major missile-defense awards and expanding production capacity support expectations for sustained revenue growth. The company also recently reported quarterly revenue growth and earnings above consensus, reinforcing its 2026 earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a memorandum of understanding with NioCorp to advance scandium-based defense technologies. The Pentagon-funded program could help secure domestic materials for future military applications, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Lockheed Martin and NioCorp Sign MOU

The company signed a memorandum of understanding with NioCorp to advance scandium-based defense technologies. The Pentagon-funded program could help secure domestic materials for future military applications, although the financial impact is likely longer term. Positive Sentiment: Skunk Works is advancing sensor-powered artificial intelligence for fighter interception through live flight testing, while Lockheed selected Gravitics to support an orbital-infrastructure defense contract. These developments strengthen the company’s positioning in autonomy, space and next-generation defense systems. Skunk Works Advances Sensor-Powered AI Fighter Intercept

Skunk Works is advancing sensor-powered artificial intelligence for fighter interception through live flight testing, while Lockheed selected Gravitics to support an orbital-infrastructure defense contract. These developments strengthen the company’s positioning in autonomy, space and next-generation defense systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains generally constructive: the average published price target is above the recent trading level, and several investors view the recent weakness as a potential buying opportunity. However, these reports are opinions rather than new company guidance. Lockheed Martin Is Down Six Months

Analyst commentary remains generally constructive: the average published price target is above the recent trading level, and several investors view the recent weakness as a potential buying opportunity. However, these reports are opinions rather than new company guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed is reportedly discussing purchases of critical minerals from U.S. mines as the administration pressures defense contractors to reduce dependence on China. Domestic sourcing could improve resilience but may increase procurement costs. Lockheed Seeks U.S. Mineral Supplies

Lockheed is reportedly discussing purchases of critical minerals from U.S. mines as the administration pressures defense contractors to reduce dependence on China. Domestic sourcing could improve resilience but may increase procurement costs. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on execution and risk after earlier share-price weakness. Commentary highlights rising geopolitical, supply-chain and program risks, while Lockheed’s elevated leverage and premium valuation could limit upside if growth or margins disappoint.

Investors remain focused on execution and risk after earlier share-price weakness. Commentary highlights rising geopolitical, supply-chain and program risks, while Lockheed’s elevated leverage and premium valuation could limit upside if growth or margins disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Lockheed reportedly agreed to cover the cost of redoing a White House helipad, an immaterial expense but an unfavorable headline for the company. White House Helipad Report

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $626.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $531.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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