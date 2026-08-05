Logistic Properties of the Americas (LPA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Logistic Properties of the Americas to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSEAMERICAN:LPA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logistic Properties of the Americas had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Logistic Properties of the Americas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Logistic Properties of the Americas Trading Down 3.3%

LPA opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Logistic Properties of the Americas has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Btg Pactual set a $7.50 target price on shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Logistic Properties of the Americas to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logistic Properties of the Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas by 1,037.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,535 shares of the company's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 184,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the second quarter worth about $275,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Logistic Properties of the Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logistic Properties of the Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logistic Properties of the Americas Company Profile

Logistic Properties of the Americas (NYSE American: LPA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development, and management of Class A industrial properties across the Americas. The company's portfolio comprises modern logistics and distribution facilities strategically located in key markets throughout the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. By targeting high-barrier-to-entry locations, Logistic Properties of the Americas aims to support growing demand from e-commerce, retail, manufacturing, and third-party logistics providers.

Founded in 2020, the company launched its initial public offering in late 2020 and is overseen by a management team with deep experience in industrial real estate and supply chain operations.

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